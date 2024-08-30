PNP condemns laser pointing at police choppers in KOJC incident | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
PNP condemns laser pointing at police choppers in KOJC incident
PNP condemns laser pointing at police choppers in KOJC incident
Hernel Tocmo, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 30, 2024 06:43 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Kingdom of Jesus Christ
|
religious group
|
Apollo Quiboloy
|
Davao
|
PNP
|
search operation
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.