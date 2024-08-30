Philippines should tap allies to escort resupply missions: lawmaker | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Philippines should tap allies to escort resupply missions: lawmaker

Philippines should tap allies to escort resupply missions: lawmaker

David Dizon, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Aug 30, 2024 11:26 AM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
china
|
south china sea
|
west philippine sea
|
beijing
|
francis tolentino
|
freedom of navigation
|
escoda shoal
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.