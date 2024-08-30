DHSUD guarantees completion of housing projects under Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
DHSUD guarantees completion of housing projects under Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino
DHSUD guarantees completion of housing projects under Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino
Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 30, 2024 04:50 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
DHSUD
|
Acuzar
|
housing
|
pabahay
|
Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino
|
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.