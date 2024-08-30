DepEd partners with global movement to boost female learners’ coding skills | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
DepEd partners with global movement to boost female learners’ coding skills
DepEd partners with global movement to boost female learners’ coding skills
Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 30, 2024 09:25 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
DepEd
|
iamtheCODE
|
digital skills
|
Department of Education
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.