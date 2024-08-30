Comelec dumipensa sa deployment ng mga sundalo at pulis sa plebisito sa Caloocan | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Comelec dumipensa sa deployment ng mga sundalo at pulis sa plebisito sa Caloocan
Comelec dumipensa sa deployment ng mga sundalo at pulis sa plebisito sa Caloocan
ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 30, 2024 10:33 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
abs-cbn news
|
ABSNews
|
plebecite
|
plebisito
|
COMELEC
|
Commission on Elections
|
George Garcia
|
barangay
|
Bgy Bagong Silang
|
Caloocan City
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.