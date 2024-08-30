22 party-list groups still under evaluation: Comelec | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
22 party-list groups still under evaluation: Comelec
22 party-list groups still under evaluation: Comelec
Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 30, 2024 05:28 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Comelec
|
Commission on Elections
|
party-list
|
2025 elections
|
election
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.