2 sugatan sa pamamaril ng riding in tandem sa Malabon; 2 suspek, nahuli | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

2 sugatan sa pamamaril ng riding in tandem sa Malabon; 2 suspek, nahuli

2 sugatan sa pamamaril ng riding in tandem sa Malabon; 2 suspek, nahuli

Jessie Cruzat, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Malabon
|
Caloocan
|
Riding in tandem
|
Malabon City Police Station
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.