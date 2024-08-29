Gatchalian sees 'gaps' in Shiela Guo’s Senate testimony | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Gatchalian sees 'gaps' in Shiela Guo’s Senate testimony

Gatchalian sees 'gaps' in Shiela Guo’s Senate testimony

Victoria Tulad, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Aug 29, 2024 05:20 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
shiela guo
|
alice guo
|
sherwin gatchalian
|
pogo
|
cassandra ong
|
senate
|
senator
|
anc
|
anc promo
|
absnews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.