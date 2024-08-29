AFP nanindigang kaya pa ang WPS resupply missions | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
AFP nanindigang kaya pa ang WPS resupply missions
AFP nanindigang kaya pa ang WPS resupply missions
Raya Capulong, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 29, 2024 06:41 PM PHT
|
Updated Aug 29, 2024 07:05 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
AFP - US Indo Pacific Command Mutual Defense Board-Security Engagement Board meeting
|
West Philippine Sea
|
AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr.
|
Commander Admiral Samuel John Paparo Jr.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.