VP Duterte 'dictating' budget hearing irks lawmaker | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
VP Duterte 'dictating' budget hearing irks lawmaker
VP Duterte 'dictating' budget hearing irks lawmaker
ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 28, 2024 12:25 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
sara duterte
|
ovp
|
france castro
|
budget
|
house of representatives
|
anc promo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.