Senate honors former speaker Jose De Venecia | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Senate honors former speaker Jose De Venecia

Senate honors former speaker Jose De Venecia

RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Senate
|
Jose de Venecia
|
public service
|
ABSNews
|
Congress
|
House Speaker
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.