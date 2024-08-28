QC residents appeal for declogging system as they deal with aftermath of overnight rains | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

QC residents appeal for declogging system as they deal with aftermath of overnight rains

QC residents appeal for declogging system as they deal with aftermath of overnight rains

Arra Perez, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
weather
|
Quezon City
|
floods
|
rain
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.