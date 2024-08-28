QC residents appeal for declogging system as they deal with aftermath of overnight rains | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
QC residents appeal for declogging system as they deal with aftermath of overnight rains
QC residents appeal for declogging system as they deal with aftermath of overnight rains
Arra Perez, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 28, 2024 01:46 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
weather
|
Quezon City
|
floods
|
rain
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.