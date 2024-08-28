PH House defers OVP budget hearing after heated exchanges between VP Duterte, lawmakers | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
PH House defers OVP budget hearing after heated exchanges between VP Duterte, lawmakers
PH House defers OVP budget hearing after heated exchanges between VP Duterte, lawmakers
ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 28, 2024 10:33 PM PHT
Read More:
Sara Duterte
|
Office of the Vice President
|
ANC
|
The World Tonight
|
OVP
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.