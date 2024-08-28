PH House defers OVP budget hearing after heated exchanges between VP Duterte, lawmakers | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

PH House defers OVP budget hearing after heated exchanges between VP Duterte, lawmakers

PH House defers OVP budget hearing after heated exchanges between VP Duterte, lawmakers

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
Read More:
Sara Duterte
|
Office of the Vice President
|
ANC
|
The World Tonight
|
OVP
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.