Palace suspends classes in public schools, work in gov’t offices in NCR | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Palace suspends classes in public schools, work in gov’t offices in NCR
Palace suspends classes in public schools, work in gov’t offices in NCR
ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 28, 2024 08:37 AM PHT
|
Updated Aug 28, 2024 08:46 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
weather
|
pagasa
|
walang pasok
|
class suspension
|
number coding
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.