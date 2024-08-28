Overnight rains cause floods in QC | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Overnight rains cause floods in QC

Overnight rains cause floods in QC

Lyza Aquino, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
quezon city
|
flood
|
rain
|
habagat
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.