PHOTO: Shiela Guo appears before Senate

Shiela Guo, sister of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, appears before the Senate to attend a hearing called by the Committee on Justice and Human Rights on August 27, 2024. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
