Sara Duterte claims lawmakers had 'attack script' against her | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Sara Duterte claims lawmakers had 'attack script' against her
Sara Duterte claims lawmakers had 'attack script' against her
Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 27, 2024 07:15 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
House of Representatives
|
OVP
|
Sara Duterte
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.