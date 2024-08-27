PHOTO: PISTON seeks to withdraw from franchise consolidation program | ABS-CBN News

PHOTO: PISTON seeks to withdraw from franchise consolidation program

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) operators, led by the Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (PISTON) files petitions and affidavits seeking to withdraw from the government-mandated consolidation program.
PISTON
PUV modernization
jeepney modernization
franchise consolidation
ABSNews
