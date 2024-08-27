No mpox lockdown, DOH says | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

No mpox lockdown, DOH says

No mpox lockdown, DOH says

Raphael Bosano, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Mpox
|
infectious diseases
|
Quezon City
|
Department of Health
|
DOH
|
WHO
|
World Health Organization
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.