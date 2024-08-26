PHOTO: Quiboloy-Duterte supporters demand justice | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

PHOTO: Quiboloy-Duterte supporters demand justice

PHOTO: Quiboloy-Duterte supporters demand justice

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
Duterte supporters and members of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ hold a protest at Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila on Monday in support of Apollo Quiboloy, who is currently being pursued by the police at the KOJC compound in Davao City.
Read More:
Quiboloy
|
Duterte
|
KOJC
|
supporters
|
Marcos
|
protest
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.