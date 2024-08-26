On heroes' day, health care workers decry government 'neglect' of their sector | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

On heroes' day, health care workers decry government 'neglect' of their sector

On heroes' day, health care workers decry government 'neglect' of their sector

Anjo Bagaoisan, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Alliance of Health Workers
|
Department of Health
|
DOH
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.