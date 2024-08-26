PHOTO: Everyday hero | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

PHOTO: Everyday hero

PHOTO: Everyday hero

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Aug 26, 2024 07:08 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard
Workers do metal works at a waiting shed being constructed along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on August 26, 2024 as the country celebrates National Heroes Day.
Read More:
National Heroes Day
|
act of service
|
ordinary heroes
|
Philippines
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.