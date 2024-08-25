US, EU ambassadors concerned over China's latest incursions in PH waters | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

US, EU ambassadors concerned over China's latest incursions in PH waters

US, EU ambassadors concerned over China's latest incursions in PH waters

Dennis Gasgonia, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Aug 25, 2024 11:16 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
China
|
BFAR
|
US Ambassador
|
EU Ambassador
|
Luc Veron
|
MaryKAy Carlson
|
West Philippine Sea
|
Escoda Shoal
|
Jay Tarriela
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.