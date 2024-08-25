House quad-committee issues subpoena to ex-Roque aide AR Dela Serna | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
House quad-committee issues subpoena to ex-Roque aide AR Dela Serna
House quad-committee issues subpoena to ex-Roque aide AR Dela Serna
ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 25, 2024 04:23 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
AR Dela Serna
|
Harry Roque
|
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
POGO
|
House quad committee
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.