PHOTO: Chinese Coast Guard fires water cannon against BFAR ship | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

PHOTO: Chinese Coast Guard fires water cannon against BFAR ship

PHOTO: Chinese Coast Guard fires water cannon against BFAR ship

ABS-CBN News, Courtesy of BFAR
Messenger
Clipboard
Chinese Coast Guard fires water cannon vs BFAR ship
Read More:
Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources
|
Chinese Coast Guard
|
Escoda Shoal
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.