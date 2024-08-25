Barko ng BFAR na namamahagi ng ayuda sa mga mangingisda sa WPS, pinalibutan ng nasa 20 barko ng China | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Barko ng BFAR na namamahagi ng ayuda sa mga mangingisda sa WPS, pinalibutan ng nasa 20 barko ng China

Barko ng BFAR na namamahagi ng ayuda sa mga mangingisda sa WPS, pinalibutan ng nasa 20 barko ng China

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
tvpatrol
Read More:
BFAR
|
China
|
West Philippine Sea
|
fishermen
|
agriculture
|
Pag-asa Island
|
TV Patrol
|
tagalog news
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.