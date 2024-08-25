PHOTO: Activists pay tribute to heroes of West Philippine Sea | ABS-CBN News

PHOTO: Activists pay tribute to heroes of West Philippine Sea

PHOTO: Activists pay tribute to heroes of West Philippine Sea

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News
Activists from Akbayan hold a creative protest, showcasing a West Philippine Sea “Heroes and Traitors” gallery at the Boy Scout Circle in Quezon City on August 25, 2024, on the eve of National Heroes Day.
