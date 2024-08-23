Fil-Canadians join Burnaby walk to raise funds for poor | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Fil-Canadians join Burnaby walk to raise funds for poor

Fil-Canadians join Burnaby walk to raise funds for poor

Rowena Papasin
Messenger
Clipboard
tfc

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Charity
|
Fundraising
|
Canada
|
British Columbia
|
Burnaby
|
Filipino Canadian
|
TFC News
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.