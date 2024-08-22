PITX expects passenger influx ahead of long weekend | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

PITX expects passenger influx ahead of long weekend

PITX expects passenger influx ahead of long weekend

Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
travel
|
PITX
|
SCTEX
|
NLEX
|
long weekend
|
commute
|
local news
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.