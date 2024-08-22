Mga pasahero dagsa sa PITX dahil sa 'long weekend' | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Mga pasahero dagsa sa PITX dahil sa 'long weekend'
Mga pasahero dagsa sa PITX dahil sa 'long weekend'
ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 22, 2024 07:30 PM PHT
Read More:
Tagalog news
|
PITX
|
NLEX
|
transportation
|
long weekend
|
Ninoy Aquino Day
|
National Heroes Day
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.