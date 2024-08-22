'Natural lang na matanong siya': Chiz defends questions about VP Duterte programs, children’s book | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

'Natural lang na matanong siya': Chiz defends questions about VP Duterte programs, children’s book

'Natural lang na matanong siya': Chiz defends questions about VP Duterte programs, children’s book

David Dizon, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
sara duterte
|
chiz escudero
|
risa hontiveros
|
budget hearing
|
ovp
|
senate
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.