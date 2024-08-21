Senate picks Pimentel as new justice panel chair | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Senate picks Pimentel as new justice panel chair
Senate picks Pimentel as new justice panel chair
RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 21, 2024 04:11 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Senate
|
senator
|
Koko Pimentel
|
Pimentel
|
justice
|
committee
|
politics
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.