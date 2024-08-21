Senate picks Pimentel as new justice panel chair | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Senate picks Pimentel as new justice panel chair

Senate picks Pimentel as new justice panel chair

RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
anc

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Senate
|
senator
|
Koko Pimentel
|
Pimentel
|
justice
|
committee
|
politics
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.