PHOTO: Remembering Ninoy on his 41st death anniversary

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Supporters, friends and relatives attend mass celebrated by Father Flavie in commemoration of Ninoy Aquino's death anniversary at the family's tomb at the Manila Memorial park in Paranaque City on August 21, 2024 attended by supporters and relatives including daughter Viel Aquino and nephew, former Sen Bam Aquino. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
