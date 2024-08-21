House leader: Parties still discussing admin's Senate slate for 2025 polls | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

House leader: Parties still discussing admin's Senate slate for 2025 polls

House leader: Parties still discussing admin's Senate slate for 2025 polls

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Janette Garin
|
Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas
|
Lakas-CMD
|
Partido Federal ng Pilipinas
|
Nacionalista Party
|
National Unity Party
|
Nationalist People's Coalition
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.