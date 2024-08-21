FACT CHECK: DSWD, walang pinasasagutang survey para sa financial assistance | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
FACT CHECK: DSWD, walang pinasasagutang survey para sa financial assistance
FACT CHECK: DSWD, walang pinasasagutang survey para sa financial assistance
ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group
Published Aug 21, 2024 04:50 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Department of Social Welfare and Development
|
DSWD
|
fake survey
|
unemployment assistance
|
cash assistance
|
misinformation
|
disinformation
|
ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.