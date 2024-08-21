'Palpak': P18 million worth of nonfunctional breathalyzers returned to LTO | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
'Palpak': P18 million worth of nonfunctional breathalyzers returned to LTO
'Palpak': P18 million worth of nonfunctional breathalyzers returned to LTO
Victoria Tulad, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 21, 2024 08:38 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
breathalyzer
|
PNP
|
Philippine National Police
|
MMDA
|
LTO
|
Raffy Tulfo
|
ABSNews
|
drunk driving
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.