SC orders Ombudsman, DILG secretary to comment on Cebu City Mayor's petition | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
SC orders Ombudsman, DILG secretary to comment on Cebu City Mayor's petition
SC orders Ombudsman, DILG secretary to comment on Cebu City Mayor's petition
Paige Javier, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 20, 2024 08:14 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Supreme Court
|
Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama
|
Ombudsman Samuel Martires
|
DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos
|
preventive suspension
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.