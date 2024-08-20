IN PHOTOS: Saan aabot ang 64 pesos mo? | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

IN PHOTOS: Saan aabot ang 64 pesos mo?

IN PHOTOS: Saan aabot ang 64 pesos mo?

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
Read More:
economy
|
food
|
market
|
consumers
|
64 pesos
|
food poor
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.