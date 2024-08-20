OVP budget briefing nauwi sa pagtatalo nila VP Sara, Hontiveros | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

OVP budget briefing nauwi sa pagtatalo nila VP Sara, Hontiveros

OVP budget briefing nauwi sa pagtatalo nila VP Sara, Hontiveros

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
tvpatrol
Read More:
Tagalog news
|
Senate
|
Senate hearing
|
budget briefing
|
OVP
|
Sara Duterte
|
Risa Hontiveros
|
ABSNews
|
politics
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.