House panel defers deliberations on DMW's proposed 2025 budget to Sept. 9 | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
House panel defers deliberations on DMW's proposed 2025 budget to Sept. 9
House panel defers deliberations on DMW's proposed 2025 budget to Sept. 9
Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 20, 2024 11:25 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
House of Representatives
|
Department of Migrant Workers
|
proposed 2025 budget
|
DMW
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.