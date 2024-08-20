Ex-Rep. Erice files graft complaint vs. Comelec officials | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Ex-Rep. Erice files graft complaint vs. Comelec officials
Ex-Rep. Erice files graft complaint vs. Comelec officials
Paige Javier, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 20, 2024 02:59 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Edgar Erice
|
Office of the Ombudsman
|
Ombudsman
|
Commission on Elections
|
Comelec
|
George Garcia
|
graft
|
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.