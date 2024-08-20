DOH to settle P27-B special allowances for COVID-19 health frontliners | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
DOH to settle P27-B special allowances for COVID-19 health frontliners
DOH to settle P27-B special allowances for COVID-19 health frontliners
Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 20, 2024 07:10 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
DOH
|
COVID-19
|
pandemic
|
health emergency allowance
|
HEA
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.