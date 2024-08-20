'Que sera sera': VP Sara Duterte says ready for whatever will happen | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

'Que sera sera': VP Sara Duterte says ready for whatever will happen

'Que sera sera': VP Sara Duterte says ready for whatever will happen

RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Aug 20, 2024 07:46 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
VP
|
Sara Duterte
|
Duterte
|
OVP
|
politics
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNEws
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.