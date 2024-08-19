PHOTO: The twin troubles of Metro Manila motorists and commuters | ABS-CBN News

PHOTO: The twin troubles of Metro Manila motorists and commuters

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Sudden downpour during the monsoon season presents a constant challenge for motorists and commuters.
