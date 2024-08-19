PHOTO: Taal volcanic smog observed in Mabini, Batangas | ABS-CBN News

PHOTO: Taal volcanic smog observed in Mabini, Batangas

ABS-CBN News, Danny Ocampo
Updated Aug 19, 2024 09:30 AM PHT
The vog from Taal Volcano leads to poor visibility in the towns of Mabini and Bauan in Batangas as taken from Janao Bay in San Jose, Mabini on August 19, 2024. Danny Ocampo
