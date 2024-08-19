Senate honors PH Olympians; medalists receive cash incentives | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Senate honors PH Olympians; medalists receive cash incentives

Senate honors PH Olympians; medalists receive cash incentives

RG Cruz
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Senate
|
Paris 2024 Olympics
|
athletes
|
Carlos Yulo
|
Nesthy Petecio
|
Aira Villegas
|
ABSNews
|
Senate medal of excellence
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.