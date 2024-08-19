Poe wants budget guarded in bicam after 'unprogrammed funds' issue | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Poe wants budget guarded in bicam after 'unprogrammed funds' issue
Poe wants budget guarded in bicam after 'unprogrammed funds' issue
Victoria Tulad, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 19, 2024 06:57 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
grace poe
|
2025 budget
|
unprogrammed appropriation
|
amenah pangandaman
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNEws
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.