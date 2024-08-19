Philippines ‘surprised’ over China's dangerous maneuvers despite 'preliminary understanding' | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Philippines ‘surprised’ over China's dangerous maneuvers despite 'preliminary understanding'

Philippines ‘surprised’ over China's dangerous maneuvers despite 'preliminary understanding'

Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
NTF-WPS
|
Chinese Coast Guard
|
Philippine Coast Guard
|
China
|
West Philippine Sea
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.