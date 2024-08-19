Metro Manila flood control project delayed by 2 years | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Metro Manila flood control project delayed by 2 years
Metro Manila flood control project delayed by 2 years
Victoria Tulad, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 19, 2024 08:19 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
MMDA
|
Metro Manila Flood Control Project
|
Joel Villanueva
|
Romando Artes
|
DPWH
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.