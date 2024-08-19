Lawyer found guilty of misconduct for sponsoring trips of IBP officers: Supreme Court | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Lawyer found guilty of misconduct for sponsoring trips of IBP officers: Supreme Court
Lawyer found guilty of misconduct for sponsoring trips of IBP officers: Supreme Court
ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 19, 2024 06:56 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Supreme Court
|
IBP
|
IBP-Central Luzon
|
simple misconduct
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.